Village Justice: Alleged Kidnappers Tonsured Before Arrest

In a gripping incident, two young men, Irfan and Fardeen from Chilawali village, faced both village justice and legal proceedings for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl.

Villagers took drastic measures by tonsuring their heads before handing them over to police. According to locals, the accused had a habit of harassing local girls.

The victim's complaint stated that the duo forcefully entered her house at knifepoint and abducted her. They also recorded obscene images and videos, leading to their arrest under various legal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)