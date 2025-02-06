Village Justice: Alleged Kidnappers Tonsured Before Arrest
Two youths from Nuh district, Irfan and Fardeen, were tonsured by villagers and arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl. The incident took place early Wednesday morning. They threatened the victim at knifepoint, then took compromising photos and videos. Police charged them under relevant laws.
In a gripping incident, two young men, Irfan and Fardeen from Chilawali village, faced both village justice and legal proceedings for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl.
Villagers took drastic measures by tonsuring their heads before handing them over to police. According to locals, the accused had a habit of harassing local girls.
The victim's complaint stated that the duo forcefully entered her house at knifepoint and abducted her. They also recorded obscene images and videos, leading to their arrest under various legal sections.
