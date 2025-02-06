Left Menu

Turmoil for Minister Munde: Legal Battles and Political Pressure Mount

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde is under scrutiny as a Bandra court found evidence of domestic violence against his first wife, Karuna Sharma. The court ordered him to pay Rs 2 lakh monthly for her and their daughter. Munde denies the allegations, complicating mounting political pressures surrounding a related murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:59 IST
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde finds himself entangled in fresh legal challenges after a Bandra court uncovered evidence of domestic violence against his first wife, Karuna Sharma. The court mandated Munde to pay a monthly interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh, encompassing Rs 1.25 lakh for Sharma and Rs 75,000 for their minor daughter.

The judicial decision has fueled the flames of political tensions, particularly as opposition parties demand Munde's resignation. This controversy dovetails with a related extortion case involving a sarpanch murder, further complicating Munde's political standing.

Munde, who is undergoing eye treatment, has dismissed all allegations, citing the absence of a marital relationship with Sharma. Despite the court pointing out references to their children as dependents in his election affidavit, Munde maintains his innocence and denies any wrongdoing.

