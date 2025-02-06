Federal Employees Granted Extension in Deferred Resignation Program

A federal judge has deferred the deadline for U.S. government employees to opt into the Trump administration's 'deferred resignation' program—a plan offering eight months of pay and benefits for leaving their jobs.

The decision came from U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston, following requests from unions.

The unions, representing over 800,000 federal employees, are mounting a legal challenge against the program and sought more time for workers to consider their options.

