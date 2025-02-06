Left Menu

Federal Employees Granted Extension in Deferred Resignation Program

A federal judge has delayed the deadline for U.S. government employees to decide on the 'deferred resignation' program, offering an opportunity to leave jobs with benefits. This move, urged by unions representing federal workers, allows more time for a legal challenge against the program.

A federal judge has deferred the deadline for U.S. government employees to opt into the Trump administration's 'deferred resignation' program—a plan offering eight months of pay and benefits for leaving their jobs.

The decision came from U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston, following requests from unions.

The unions, representing over 800,000 federal employees, are mounting a legal challenge against the program and sought more time for workers to consider their options.

