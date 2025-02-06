Safety Oversight in Army Helicopter Collision Near Reagan

A U.S. Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines regional jet last week near Washington Reagan Airport, tragically resulting in the loss of 67 lives. The incident has raised significant safety concerns.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz highlighted that the Black Hawk helicopter had its automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) safety system turned off. While military aircraft are permitted to disable this system, Cruz questioned the rationale behind doing so during a training mission.

According to Cruz, no compelling national security reason warranted turning off the ADS-B, prompting scrutiny of the decision as investigators continue to evaluate the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

