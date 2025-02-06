Safety Oversight in Army Helicopter Collision Near Reagan
A U.S. Army helicopter, with its key safety system turned off, collided with an American regional jet near Washington Reagan Airport, resulting in 67 fatalities. Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz criticized the decision to disable the safety system during a training mission, citing lack of national security justification.
A U.S. Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines regional jet last week near Washington Reagan Airport, tragically resulting in the loss of 67 lives. The incident has raised significant safety concerns.
Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz highlighted that the Black Hawk helicopter had its automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) safety system turned off. While military aircraft are permitted to disable this system, Cruz questioned the rationale behind doing so during a training mission.
According to Cruz, no compelling national security reason warranted turning off the ADS-B, prompting scrutiny of the decision as investigators continue to evaluate the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
