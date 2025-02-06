Left Menu

Treasury Blocks Musk's Access Amid Privacy Lawsuit

The U.S. Treasury Department has blocked Elon Musk’s government efficiency agency from accessing payment systems. This decision follows a lawsuit claiming illegal access to sensitive records. The agreement temporarily halts Musk's influence while privacy concerns are addressed in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:59 IST
Treasury Blocks Musk's Access Amid Privacy Lawsuit
Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department has agreed to block Elon Musk's government efficiency agency from accessing its payment systems amid a lawsuit alleging privacy violations. The legal action, brought by federal employee unions and retirees, challenges the agency's scrutiny of sensitive records.

In a move to address privacy concerns, the Treasury reached an agreement on Wednesday night to temporarily stop the release of billions of government payment records to Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The records include tax payments, social security benefits, and employee salaries, crucial for the agency's mission to reduce bureaucracy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured the public that Musk would not influence the department's payment systems, maintaining that access decisions are made by other relevant agencies. While Treasury lawyers deny breaching privacy laws, the case will determine the extent of Musk's access going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025