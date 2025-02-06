Treasury Blocks Musk's Access Amid Privacy Lawsuit

The U.S. Treasury Department has agreed to block Elon Musk's government efficiency agency from accessing its payment systems amid a lawsuit alleging privacy violations. The legal action, brought by federal employee unions and retirees, challenges the agency's scrutiny of sensitive records.

In a move to address privacy concerns, the Treasury reached an agreement on Wednesday night to temporarily stop the release of billions of government payment records to Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The records include tax payments, social security benefits, and employee salaries, crucial for the agency's mission to reduce bureaucracy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured the public that Musk would not influence the department's payment systems, maintaining that access decisions are made by other relevant agencies. While Treasury lawyers deny breaching privacy laws, the case will determine the extent of Musk's access going forward.

