Legal Battle Brews Over Sanctuary Laws

The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action against the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago, accusing them of obstructing President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The lawsuit seeks to invalidate several state and city laws that allegedly hinder federal enforcement efforts.

The Illinois TRUST Act, which restricts state and local law enforcement from aiding federal immigration efforts, is a focal point of the legal dispute. According to the Justice Department, such sanctuary laws breach the Supremacy Clause by allowing state and local regulations to supersede federal mandates.

As sanctuary cities brace for increased scrutiny from the federal government, local officials argue that these laws protect communities by avoiding the erosion of trust between immigrants and law enforcement that could arise from local-federal cooperation on immigration enforcement.

