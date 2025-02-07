U.S. Judge Temporarily Halts Federal Worker Buyout Plan
A judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration's buyout plan for federal workers, following legal challenges by labor unions. Over 60,000 employees accepted the offer amid controversy and fear of job cuts. The case will be reviewed again on Monday, potentially impacting the proposal's future.
A temporary judicial intervention has halted the Trump administration's controversial buyout offer for federal workers, handing a preliminary victory to labor unions contesting the mandate. The unprecedented buyout involves thousands of federal employees and aims to overhaul the government by pressing workers to resign.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston delays the administration's midnight deadline for accepting the buyouts, a move that follows significant protests and opposition. The plan has been criticized by Democrats and labor leaders as a violation of federal laws, sparking legal battles and public outcry.
Amid the chaos, concerns arise about privacy as Elon Musk is tasked with leading the restructuring efforts. The administration's actions have prompted legal challenges from state attorneys general and have left federal workers in a state of uncertainty, balancing between taking the buyout or potential job insecurity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
