Thailand to Host BIMSTEC Summit: A Regional Gathering

Thailand will host the BIMSTEC summit, a regional gathering of leaders from seven South Asian countries. Initially postponed, the summit is scheduled for April 2-4, 2023. The meeting aims to discuss multi-sectoral cooperation, with leaders from Thailand, India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand is set to host the regional BIMSTEC summit in April, as confirmed by its foreign ministry on Friday. This biennial meeting will bring together leaders from seven countries in the South Asian region.

The summit, initially scheduled for last year, faced a delay in August due to Thailand being under caretaker administration. Now, the event is slated to occur from April 2-4, 2023.

Representatives from Thailand, India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, all part of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), will participate, engaging in dialogues on multi-sectoral collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

