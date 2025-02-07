High Court Dismisses RTI Activist’s Petition in MUDA Case Involving Chief Minister

The Karnataka High Court on Friday rejected a petition from RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, which sought the transfer of the MUDA site allotment investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case involves allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the illegal allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi B M, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Chief Justice M Nagaprasanna stated the investigation carried out by the Lokayukta does not exhibit any signs of being biased, flawed, or inadequate to justify involvement by the CBI. Consequently, the court found no grounds for further investigation or a reinvestigation of the site allotment case.

The FIR was registered by the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on September 27 following orders from the Special Court, targeting former and sitting MPs/MLAs. Besides Siddaramaiah and his wife, other names linked include his brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju—who sold land to Swamy, later gifted to Parvathi—and various others involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)