Arrests Made in School Harassment Scandal

Four individuals, including a private school's correspondent and her spouse, have been detained by police following allegations of sexual harassment involving a class IV student, officials disclosed on Friday. The correspondent's husband has been identified as the principal suspect in the case.

The troubling incident occurred in Manapparai, located in the Tiruchirappalli district. Authorities are actively seeking an additional suspect in the matter.

The police clarified that the arrests were made after a formal complaint was lodged by the victim's family. Tensions ran high on Thursday night as relatives of the victim and local residents caused damage to school property in a furious protest.

