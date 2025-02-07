Pakistan's Financial Crossroads: Navigating External Debt Challenges
Pakistan faces significant external financing needs in 2025, with over $22 billion in external debt, including $13 billion in bilateral deposits. While Pakistan is making progress with foreign exchange reserves, securing sufficient financing remains challenging. Structural reforms under a $7 billion IMF program are crucial to address the country's economic issues.
Fitch Ratings has indicated that Pakistan's external financing needs will remain substantial in the upcoming year, despite efforts to bolster its foreign exchange reserves. The country faces a repayment obligation exceeding $22 billion for external debt in the fiscal year 2025, with $13 billion comprising bilateral deposits.
The credit ratings agency pointed out the challenges in securing adequate external financing due to significant maturities and existing lender exposures. Pakistan recently secured a $1 billion loan from two Middle Eastern banks with interest rates between 6% and 7%, as reported by the finance minister at the World Economic Forum.
The government aims to raise up to $4 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks in the next fiscal year. Meanwhile, ongoing structural reforms tied to a $7 billion IMF program are essential for addressing fiscal deficits and enhancing the business environment. Despite challenges, Fitch acknowledges improvements in Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, forecasting a 3.0% expansion in real value added by FY25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
