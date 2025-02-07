Left Menu

Pakistan's Financial Crossroads: Navigating External Debt Challenges

Pakistan faces significant external financing needs in 2025, with over $22 billion in external debt, including $13 billion in bilateral deposits. While Pakistan is making progress with foreign exchange reserves, securing sufficient financing remains challenging. Structural reforms under a $7 billion IMF program are crucial to address the country's economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:47 IST
Pakistan's Financial Crossroads: Navigating External Debt Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Fitch Ratings has indicated that Pakistan's external financing needs will remain substantial in the upcoming year, despite efforts to bolster its foreign exchange reserves. The country faces a repayment obligation exceeding $22 billion for external debt in the fiscal year 2025, with $13 billion comprising bilateral deposits.

The credit ratings agency pointed out the challenges in securing adequate external financing due to significant maturities and existing lender exposures. Pakistan recently secured a $1 billion loan from two Middle Eastern banks with interest rates between 6% and 7%, as reported by the finance minister at the World Economic Forum.

The government aims to raise up to $4 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks in the next fiscal year. Meanwhile, ongoing structural reforms tied to a $7 billion IMF program are essential for addressing fiscal deficits and enhancing the business environment. Despite challenges, Fitch acknowledges improvements in Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, forecasting a 3.0% expansion in real value added by FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025