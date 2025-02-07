Rising Crime in Brussels: Deadly Drug Gangs Shootout

A deadly shooting in Brussels on Friday, suspected to be the result of a clash between rival drug gangs, underscores the increasing crime rate in the Belgian capital. This city, known for hosting major EU institutions, is now grappling with a surge in drug-related violence.

The recent fatality adds to the tension following another shooting incident earlier this week. Although Wednesday's event resulted in no injuries, it prompted a temporary closure of multiple metro stations as police carried out a manhunt for the suspects involved.

The Brussels prosecutor's office is thoroughly investigating the latest shooting to determine if it has any connection to Wednesday's incident, underscoring the persistent issue of gang violence within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)