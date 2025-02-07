Left Menu

Rising Crime in Brussels: Deadly Drug Gangs Shootout

A recent fatal shooting in Brussels, likely linked to rival drug gangs, highlights the escalating crime in the Belgian capital. This incident follows another shooting earlier in the week, emphasizing the ongoing violence plaguing the city. Authorities are investigating possible connections between the two events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A deadly shooting in Brussels on Friday, suspected to be the result of a clash between rival drug gangs, underscores the increasing crime rate in the Belgian capital. This city, known for hosting major EU institutions, is now grappling with a surge in drug-related violence.

The recent fatality adds to the tension following another shooting incident earlier this week. Although Wednesday's event resulted in no injuries, it prompted a temporary closure of multiple metro stations as police carried out a manhunt for the suspects involved.

The Brussels prosecutor's office is thoroughly investigating the latest shooting to determine if it has any connection to Wednesday's incident, underscoring the persistent issue of gang violence within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

