Delhi High Court to Decide on Rashid Engineer's Custody Parole Plea

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on Rashid Engineer's plea for custody parole. Facing trial in a terror funding case, the MP seeks permission to attend the Parliament session, arguing his constituency lacks representation. The NIA opposes the plea, citing security and legal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:08 IST
Rashid Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea filed by jailed MP Rashid Engineer, who is seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session. Rashid is currently facing trial in a terror funding case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan considered arguments from both Rashid's counsel and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA opposed Rashid's request, asserting that there is no legal right for him to attend Parliament and emphasizing security concerns.

Rashid's lawyer argued that his constituency is currently unrepresented in Parliament, making his attendance crucial. The court heard Rashid's complaint that his bail application has stalled, and he requested that his pending bail plea be expedited or addressed by the high court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

