Pregnant Woman Survives Horrific Train Assault

A chilling incident unfolded on a train in Tamil Nadu, where a 31-year-old man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a pregnant woman before pushing her off the moving train. The incident occurred as the victim, aged 36, was journeying alone in a women's compartment.

The attacker, identified as Hemraj, boarded the train at Jolarpet and targeted the woman who was en route to her mother’s home in Chittoor. Despite her attempts to escape by locking herself in a restroom, Hemraj pursued and violently shoved her out.

Passers-by spotting her fall, rushed the injured woman to Vellore's Government Medical College Hospital. Police arrested Hemraj, a known history-sheeter connected to past violent crimes, with the assistance of CCTV footage.

