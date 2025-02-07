Left Menu

CPI MP Raises Concerns Over Indian Workers in Gulf Countries

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar from Kerala highlighted the issues faced by Indians in Gulf Cooperative Council countries. He pointed out the need for a comprehensive policy for Indian workers abroad, addressing airfare hikes and the utilization of the India Community Welfare Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:02 IST
CPI MP Raises Concerns Over Indian Workers in Gulf Countries
P Sandosh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

P Sandosh Kumar, a CPI MP representing Kerala, raised pressing issues faced by Indians living in Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) countries during the Rajya Sabha session.

Emphasizing the significant Indian expatriate population in the Middle East, Kumar urged for a comprehensive policy to support these workers, who are vital contributors to the Indian economy.

He spotlighted critical concerns like inflated airfare costs and insufficient utilization of the India Community Welfare Fund, calling for government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025