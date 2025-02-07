CPI MP Raises Concerns Over Indian Workers in Gulf Countries

P Sandosh Kumar, a CPI MP representing Kerala, raised pressing issues faced by Indians living in Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) countries during the Rajya Sabha session.

Emphasizing the significant Indian expatriate population in the Middle East, Kumar urged for a comprehensive policy to support these workers, who are vital contributors to the Indian economy.

He spotlighted critical concerns like inflated airfare costs and insufficient utilization of the India Community Welfare Fund, calling for government intervention.

