Tragedy Strikes in Sweden's Rare School Shooting

In a tragic event, Sweden witnessed its worst mass shooting at a school in Orebro. A gunman linked to the adult education center killed 10 people before being found dead. The attacker had a connection to the school and possibly attended it earlier, but motives remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orebro | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Sweden

In a shocking turn of events, Sweden experienced one of its worst mass shootings, claiming ten lives at a school in Orebro. The incident unfolded at an adult education center, where law enforcement stated that the gunman may have previously attended the institution.

The attacker, who has not been formally identified, was found with three firearms and a substantial amount of unused ammunition. Despite the magnitude of the crime, authorities confirmed there were no ties to terrorism.

The tragedy reverberated nationwide, invoking grief and prompting high-profile visits, including those by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. The incident has left the Orebro community and the nation grappling with unprecedented sadness and unanswered questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

