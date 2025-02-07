Karnataka HC Dismisses Transfer Plea in MUDA Site Allotment Case

In a significant legal development, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The petition sought to transfer the investigation into the alleged illegal MUDA site allotments involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the CBI.

Siddaramaiah is accused of orchestrating the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi B M, under controversial circumstances. The court maintained that the Lokayukta police investigation, which has been ongoing, has not shown any biases that would warrant a transfer to CBI.

The High Court's decision comes amidst mounting scrutiny over the involvement of key political figures in alleged corrupt activities, further complicated by the Enforcement Directorate's ongoing examination of the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)