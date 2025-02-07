Diplomatic Tensions: Rwanda Rejects DRC Allegations
Rwanda's U.N. ambassador, James Ngango, disputes claims by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that Rwanda is causing instability in eastern DRC. Ngango asserts that evidence shows a planned large-scale attack by DRC on Rwanda, with a weapons stockpile near Goma airport, escalating tensions further.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Rwanda's United Nations ambassador, James Ngango, has firmly denied accusations that his country contributes to instability in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Speaking at an emergency session of the Human Rights Council, he expressed strong opposition to allegations made by the DRC.
Ngango contended that Rwanda was not to blame and maintained that evidence suggested DRC's intentions to initiate an extensive assault on Rwanda imminently. He raised concerns over the discovery of a weapons stockpile near Goma airport.
These developments come after Goma's recent fall, marking a potential escalation in regional tensions. Rwanda's ambassador's statements highlight the fraught relationship between the neighboring nations, leading to increased diplomatic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
