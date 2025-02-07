Left Menu

Confusion Amid U.S. Foreign Aid Cuts

U.S. funding cuts in foreign aid have caused significant confusion, particularly impacting community-level health services. Despite a waiver for HIV/AIDS programs, essential services like medication delivery, transportation, and community health workers remain affected, reported Christine Stegling of UNAIDS in Geneva.

Christine Stegling, deputy executive director of UNAIDS, highlighted the impact on community-level services during a briefing in Geneva. These include medication delivery, transportation, and community health workers.

Stegling emphasized that these essential services remain affected, despite the intention to exempt HIV/AIDS programs from cuts. The situation continues to cause concern among those relying on community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

