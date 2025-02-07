Confusion Amid U.S. Foreign Aid Cuts

U.S. funding cuts in foreign aid are generating significant confusion on the ground, according to UNAIDS. Despite a waiver for HIV/AIDS programs, uncertainty persists.

Christine Stegling, deputy executive director of UNAIDS, highlighted the impact on community-level services during a briefing in Geneva. These include medication delivery, transportation, and community health workers.

Stegling emphasized that these essential services remain affected, despite the intention to exempt HIV/AIDS programs from cuts. The situation continues to cause concern among those relying on community support.

