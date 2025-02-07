Left Menu

Activist Vows to Challenge MUDA Case Ruling

The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition to transfer the MUDA case probe to the CBI. Activist Snehamayi Krishna plans to challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court, alleging partiality in the investigation involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family over land allocation by MUDA.

Updated: 07-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:47 IST
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a transfer of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Krishna, undeterred, announced plans to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.

The case involves allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family regarding improper land allocations by MUDA in a high-demand area. Krishna argued that an impartial investigation is unlikely, given Siddaramaiah's significant influence over state departments, particularly the police and the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Despite the setback, Krishna remains resolute in his pursuit of justice. He argues there is substantial evidence suggesting a one-sided probe by the Lokayukta police. Relying on legal advice, he plans to file an appeal in the Supreme Court, maintaining faith in the judiciary to ensure a fair investigation.

