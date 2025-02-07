Left Menu

Bank Unions Announce Nationwide Strike for March 2025

Bank unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 24-25, 2025, demanding a 5-day work week and recruitment in all cadres. They oppose recent directives on performance reviews and incentives. The strike call includes demands for changes in the Gratuity Act and addressing policy interference by the Department of Financial Services.

In a push for key demands, bank unions across India have announced a nationwide strike on March 24 and 25, 2025. The unions are seeking a shift to a five-day workweek and demanding proper recruitment efforts across all cadres.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which includes nine major bank employee associations, is spearheading the strike. They aim to address issues such as the appointment of worker and officer directors in public sector banks and oppose the Department of Financial Services' recent directives on performance-linked incentives.

Beyond these, the unions are calling for amendments to the Gratuity Act to raise the limit to ₹25 lakh, similar to schemes for government employees, along with income tax exemption. They also criticize the micromanagement of public sector banks by the Department of Financial Services, stating it undermines the banks' autonomy.

