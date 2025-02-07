Confusion Amid U.S. Foreign Aid Cuts Despite HIV/AIDS Waiver

U.S. funding cuts in foreign aid are causing significant confusion on the ground, despite a waiver placed on HIV/AIDS programs, UNAIDS reported on Friday.

"There is a lot of confusion, especially on the community level," said Christine Stegling, UNAIDS Deputy Executive Director, emphasizing the impact on community health services. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withhold millions in aid for 90 days has put many programs in jeopardy.

While the U.S. State Department issued a waiver for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Stegling noted that the situation remains chaotic. Terminations of public health worker contracts funded by U.S. assistance in Ethiopia exemplify the severity of the issue, she pointed out. U.S. contributions are vital to UNAIDS, which aims to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

