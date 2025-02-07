Left Menu

High Stakes: MP Rashid's Bail Request Sparks Debate over Parliamentary Access

Jailed MP Rashid Engineer, facing trials related to terror funding, seeks custody parole to attend the Parliament session. The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on the plea amidst objections from the NIA, citing security concerns and lack of vested right for parliamentary attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:02 IST
The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on Rashid Engineer's plea for custody parole to participate in the ongoing Parliament session. On Friday, Justice Vikas Mahajan heard arguments from both sides, with Rashid's defense and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) represented.

The NIA opposed Rashid's plea, arguing he has no vested right to attend Parliament, especially given the security concerns involved. The debate highlights the delicate balance between legal rights and security protocols when dealing with such sensitive cases.

Rashid, detained at Delhi's Tihar Jail, was arrested in 2019 on serious charges including terror funding, with allegations of raising funds for separatist activities. As the court deliberates, Rashid remains focused on his role as an elected representative of Baramulla in the budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

