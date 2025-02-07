Gunfire and Altercation: Chaos Erupts in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

Delhi Police have taken two individuals into custody following a shooting incident near an eatery in the Jyoti Nagar area of Northeast district, confirmed an official on Friday.

On Thursday at around 9 pm, an altercation among a group of 3-4 men escalated, leading one of them to discharge a firearm into the air. In the subsequent commotion, Mehar Khokhar, aged 26, suffered a head injury after being struck with a stone.

Khokhar received medical attention at GTB Hospital and was later released. Authorities have found an empty cartridge at the site of the altercation, the police officer further reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)