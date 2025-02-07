Gunfire and Altercation: Chaos Erupts in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar
Delhi Police arrested two men for firing near a restaurant in Jyoti Nagar. An altercation among 3-4 men led to a scuffle, during which one fired in the air and Mehar Khokhar was injured by a stone. Police recovered an empty cartridge, and Khokhar was treated and released.
Delhi Police have taken two individuals into custody following a shooting incident near an eatery in the Jyoti Nagar area of Northeast district, confirmed an official on Friday.
On Thursday at around 9 pm, an altercation among a group of 3-4 men escalated, leading one of them to discharge a firearm into the air. In the subsequent commotion, Mehar Khokhar, aged 26, suffered a head injury after being struck with a stone.
Khokhar received medical attention at GTB Hospital and was later released. Authorities have found an empty cartridge at the site of the altercation, the police officer further reported.
