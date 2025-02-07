Government's Rising Litigation Costs Highlight Fiscal Concerns

The government's legal expenses surged to over Rs 66 crore in the financial year 2023-24, surpassing the previous year's spending by more than Rs 9 crore, according to a statement in the Lok Sabha.

Since the 2014-15 fiscal year, the costs of litigation have climbed consistently, with exceptions during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement noted.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal disclosed in a written response that 7,178 cases have been pending for more than a decade in the Supreme Court, of which 5,990 are civil and 1,188 criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)