Tragedy at Örebro: Sweden's Deadliest Mass Shooting

Salim Karim Iskef, a 28-year-old nursing student, lost his life in Sweden's deadliest mass shooting at an adult education centre in Örebro, alongside nine others. Despite gunshot wounds, Iskef video-called his fiancée, expressing his love one last time before his death.

The tragedy unfolded when a gunman opened fire at Campus Risbergska, leaving multiple casualties. Authorities confirmed the shooter acted alone and was found dead with an arsenal. No prior warnings were given, and the motive remains unclear.

The incident prompted discussions on gun law reforms in Sweden, as government officials consider new proposals to restrict access to semi-automatic weapons. Currently, firearm possession in Sweden requires stringent licensing and certification.

(With inputs from agencies.)