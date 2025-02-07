Left Menu

Tragedy at Örebro: Sweden's Deadliest Mass Shooting

Salim Karim Iskef, a 28-year-old nursing student, died along with nine others in Sweden's deadliest mass shooting at an adult education centre in Örebro. Surviving gunshot wounds, he managed a final call to his fiancée. The shooter, found dead with multiple weapons, acted alone. Motive remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orebro | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:38 IST
Tragedy at Örebro: Sweden's Deadliest Mass Shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Salim Karim Iskef, a 28-year-old nursing student, lost his life in Sweden's deadliest mass shooting at an adult education centre in Örebro, alongside nine others. Despite gunshot wounds, Iskef video-called his fiancée, expressing his love one last time before his death.

The tragedy unfolded when a gunman opened fire at Campus Risbergska, leaving multiple casualties. Authorities confirmed the shooter acted alone and was found dead with an arsenal. No prior warnings were given, and the motive remains unclear.

The incident prompted discussions on gun law reforms in Sweden, as government officials consider new proposals to restrict access to semi-automatic weapons. Currently, firearm possession in Sweden requires stringent licensing and certification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025