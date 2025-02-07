Left Menu

Justice in Agra: Disciplinary Actions After Fatal Custody Incident

A 58-year-old man named Kedar died while in police custody in Agra, leading to disciplinary actions against four police personnel. The incident occurred during questioning related to a fraud case. Authorities have transferred the Dauki police station chief and suspended three other officers for alleged negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:43 IST
Justice in Agra: Disciplinary Actions After Fatal Custody Incident
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward accountability, authorities in Agra have taken concrete disciplinary steps following the death of 58-year-old Kedar while in police custody. This tragic incident has sparked condemnation and calls for justice in the community.

The event in question took place at the Kabish outpost during a questionable interrogation process connected to a lingering fraud case. Succumbing to health complications amidst the interrogation, Kedar's death has led to accusations of police negligence by his son, Devendra.

The Agra Police Commissionerate, responding to the incident, has removed Dauki police station's in-charge, Tarun Dhiman, and suspended sub-inspectors Siddharth Chaudhary, Shiv Mangal, and Ram Sewak. This disciplinary action underscores the administration's commitment to accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025