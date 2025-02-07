Justice in Agra: Disciplinary Actions After Fatal Custody Incident

In a significant move toward accountability, authorities in Agra have taken concrete disciplinary steps following the death of 58-year-old Kedar while in police custody. This tragic incident has sparked condemnation and calls for justice in the community.

The event in question took place at the Kabish outpost during a questionable interrogation process connected to a lingering fraud case. Succumbing to health complications amidst the interrogation, Kedar's death has led to accusations of police negligence by his son, Devendra.

The Agra Police Commissionerate, responding to the incident, has removed Dauki police station's in-charge, Tarun Dhiman, and suspended sub-inspectors Siddharth Chaudhary, Shiv Mangal, and Ram Sewak. This disciplinary action underscores the administration's commitment to accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)