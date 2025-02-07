Left Menu

Karnataka HC Ruling Relieves CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Allotment Case

Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition from RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking CBI involvement in a case against CM Siddaramaiah. Allegations claimed illegal site allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority to Siddaramaiah's wife in return for land. The decision, welcomed by Siddaramaiah, was framed as a stance against the political misuse of agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:50 IST
Karnataka HC Ruling Relieves CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Allotment Case
  • India

In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of illegalities related to Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotments. The decision, made on Friday, ensures the investigation will not be transferred to the CBI, to the relief of the CM.

Senior advocate and CM's legal advisor, A S Ponnanna, expressed contentment with the verdict, emphasizing Siddaramaiah's commitment to respecting legal outcomes, regardless of favorability. This comes amid opposition claims of misuse of power and appeals to higher authorities.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara also welcomed the court's ruling, raising questions about the legitimacy of involving multiple investigative agencies. As the petitioner considers appealing to the Supreme Court, the ruling stands as a testament to maintaining legal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

