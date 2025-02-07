Karnataka HC Ruling Relieves CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Allotment Case

In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of illegalities related to Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotments. The decision, made on Friday, ensures the investigation will not be transferred to the CBI, to the relief of the CM.

Senior advocate and CM's legal advisor, A S Ponnanna, expressed contentment with the verdict, emphasizing Siddaramaiah's commitment to respecting legal outcomes, regardless of favorability. This comes amid opposition claims of misuse of power and appeals to higher authorities.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara also welcomed the court's ruling, raising questions about the legitimacy of involving multiple investigative agencies. As the petitioner considers appealing to the Supreme Court, the ruling stands as a testament to maintaining legal integrity.

