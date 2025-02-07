Karnataka HC Ruling Relieves CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Allotment Case
Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition from RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking CBI involvement in a case against CM Siddaramaiah. Allegations claimed illegal site allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority to Siddaramaiah's wife in return for land. The decision, welcomed by Siddaramaiah, was framed as a stance against the political misuse of agencies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of illegalities related to Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotments. The decision, made on Friday, ensures the investigation will not be transferred to the CBI, to the relief of the CM.
Senior advocate and CM's legal advisor, A S Ponnanna, expressed contentment with the verdict, emphasizing Siddaramaiah's commitment to respecting legal outcomes, regardless of favorability. This comes amid opposition claims of misuse of power and appeals to higher authorities.
Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara also welcomed the court's ruling, raising questions about the legitimacy of involving multiple investigative agencies. As the petitioner considers appealing to the Supreme Court, the ruling stands as a testament to maintaining legal integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal lies with so much innocence on his face, he will come first if a national lying competition is held: BJP chief J P Nadda.
PIL against tax deducted at source system: SC permits petitioner to move Delhi HC with his plea.
France's Bold Move: Streamlining EU Regulations Amid Global Competition
Tennis Australia's Stand on Russian Competitions: A Crucial Advisory
Controversy Over Lokayukta's Alleged Clean Chit to Chief Minister Amid MUDA Scandal