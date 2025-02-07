Delhi Court Delays Decision on Lalu Prasad Yadav's Land-for-Jobs Scam
A Delhi court postponed the decision on the CBI chargesheet in the land-for-jobs scam involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The charges involve Group-D appointments in the Railways in exchange for land. The court seeks clarification from CBI on key elements of the allegations.
A Delhi court has postponed its decision concerning the CBI chargesheet linked to former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's alleged involvement in a land-for-jobs scam.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne requested further clarification from the federal agency after it sought required sanctions to prosecute 30 accused, including R K Mahajan.
The case pertains to questionable Group-D appointments in the Railways during Yadav's tenure, with accusations of receiving land parcels in return, according to CBI reports.
