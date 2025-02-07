Delhi Court Delays Decision on Lalu Prasad Yadav's Land-for-Jobs Scam

A Delhi court has postponed its decision concerning the CBI chargesheet linked to former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's alleged involvement in a land-for-jobs scam.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne requested further clarification from the federal agency after it sought required sanctions to prosecute 30 accused, including R K Mahajan.

The case pertains to questionable Group-D appointments in the Railways during Yadav's tenure, with accusations of receiving land parcels in return, according to CBI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)