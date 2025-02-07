Betrayed Dreams: The Costly and Dangerous Pathway to America
Robin Handa, a 27-year-old from Haryana, paid Rs 43 lakh to a travel agent for a chance to migrate to the US. After a perilous six-month journey, he was arrested by US authorities and deported. Many others from Punjab and Haryana share similar stories of being defrauded.
- Country:
- India
Robin Handa, a computer engineer from Haryana, embarked on a journey to the United States, lured by the promise of a new life. His family paid Rs 43 lakh to a travel agent, but instead of a smooth passage, he faced numerous hardships.
Handa's story is not unique. Over 100 Indians, including many from Haryana and Punjab, were recently deported by US authorities after illegal attempts to cross the border. They shared harrowing tales of deceit and exploitation by unethical travel agents.
The 'donkey route'—a perilous path through several countries—has become a common choice for aspirants willing to risk their savings and lives for a chance at the American dream. Authorities are now investigating these fraudulent operations, but no complaints have been formally lodged yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
