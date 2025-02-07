Delhi HC Bans Journalist from Using 'Ratan Tata' Awards
The Delhi High Court has prohibited a journalist from hosting a named award using 'Ratan Tata', protecting the trademark rights of Tata entities. This comes after Rajat Srivastava of Delhi Today Group consented to refrain from the unauthorized use of the Tata name and trademarks.
The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to a journalist, prohibiting the use of the 'Ratan Tata National Icon Award' name, as well as the 'Tata' and 'Tata Trusts' trademarks.
Justice Mini Pushkarna delivered the order following an agreement by Rajat Srivastava, founder of Delhi Today Group, to desist from using Ratan Tata's name or proceeding with the awards.
The plaintiffs are seeking damages exceeding Rs 2 crore, claiming the unauthorized use harms their reputation and goodwill.
