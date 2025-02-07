India Challenges US Deportation Procedures: Calls for Humane Treatment

On Friday, India formally expressed its concerns to the United States regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants under inhumane conditions, including being shackled. The issue gained traction after the deportation of several Indian nationals, who were handcuffed during a lengthy flight on a military aircraft, prompted widespread criticism.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of humane treatment, insisting that such measures could have been avoided. Misri clarified that, while around 487 Indian citizens are subject to final removal orders, only 298 have had their details shared with Indian authorities for verification.

The US's policy of using restraints on deported immigrants dates back to 2012. Despite no formal protest against this policy in previous years, India continues to urge the US to ensure no mistreatment occurs during deportations and emphasized addressing the larger issues of illegal immigration networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)