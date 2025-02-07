Left Menu

India Challenges US Deportation Procedures: Calls for Humane Treatment

India has raised concerns with the US about the deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that such treatments could be avoided, as 487 Indian citizens face removal. The deportation policy has been in place since 2012, and India remains committed to addressing mistreatment cases.

On Friday, India formally expressed its concerns to the United States regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants under inhumane conditions, including being shackled. The issue gained traction after the deportation of several Indian nationals, who were handcuffed during a lengthy flight on a military aircraft, prompted widespread criticism.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of humane treatment, insisting that such measures could have been avoided. Misri clarified that, while around 487 Indian citizens are subject to final removal orders, only 298 have had their details shared with Indian authorities for verification.

The US's policy of using restraints on deported immigrants dates back to 2012. Despite no formal protest against this policy in previous years, India continues to urge the US to ensure no mistreatment occurs during deportations and emphasized addressing the larger issues of illegal immigration networks.

