Legal Battle Over Trump and Musk’s USAID Cuts
A lawsuit has been filed to challenge the Trump administration's decision to drastically reduce USAID's workforce, influenced by Elon Musk's government reduction initiatives. The suit argues to halt the agency's dismantling, aiming to retain and eventually restore its operational and funding capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:40 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump's administration plans to retain only 611 essential workers at USAID, cutting down from over 10,000 employees globally, according to a leaked document.
This reduction is part of an effort led by Trump and ally Elon Musk to streamline the government, specifically targeting Washington's primary humanitarian aid office.
A lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to counteract these changes, advocating for the agency's funding to be restored and future dissolution orders to be blocked amid ongoing court actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
