Legal Battle Over Trump and Musk’s USAID Cuts

In a bold move, President Donald Trump's administration plans to retain only 611 essential workers at USAID, cutting down from over 10,000 employees globally, according to a leaked document.

This reduction is part of an effort led by Trump and ally Elon Musk to streamline the government, specifically targeting Washington's primary humanitarian aid office.

A lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to counteract these changes, advocating for the agency's funding to be restored and future dissolution orders to be blocked amid ongoing court actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)