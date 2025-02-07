Dean Macpherson Backs Ramaphosa’s Bold Infrastructure Commitments in SONA 2024

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has expressed strong support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA), delivered on Thursday evening, emphasizing the government’s renewed focus on transforming South Africa into a vibrant hub of construction and development.

In his address, President Ramaphosa outlined ambitious plans to stimulate the country’s economy through infrastructure investment. Among the key initiatives, the government aims to attract at least R100 billion in private-sector investment towards infrastructure financing. This move is expected to dramatically increase construction activities nationwide, with more cranes in the sky and shovels in the ground.

“The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomes the commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address to realise efforts to turn South Africa into a construction site,” the Ministry stated.

The President announced that the government is engaging both local and international financial institutions and investors to unlock the R100 billion in infrastructure financing. A project preparation bid window has been launched to fast-track the readiness of these investments.

Additionally, the government has committed to spending over R940 billion on infrastructure projects over the next three years. These projects aim to boost economic growth, enhance public services, and create much-needed jobs.

President Ramaphosa also highlighted initiatives to revitalize small harbours, unlocking economic opportunities for coastal communities. Revised regulations for public-private partnerships (PPPs) will further facilitate private sector involvement, bringing in expertise and additional funds.

Minister Macpherson praised these developments, noting the alignment with ongoing efforts within his department: “We welcome the President’s public support for the work we have been doing in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to turn South Africa into a construction site. This will undoubtedly help us grow the economy and create much-needed jobs.”

He further emphasized the significance of reforms to PPP regulations: “The work we have done with the National Treasury to reform PPP regulations will go a long way in attracting additional infrastructure financing, in line with our commitment to secure an additional R100 billion in infrastructure investment over the next four years.”

Minister Macpherson also highlighted specific projects, such as the revitalization of small harbours like the Hout Bay harbour, which falls under his department. “The President’s endorsement of our efforts to revitalise small harbours will ensure these harbours meaningfully contribute to the communities in which they are located. This will help stimulate local economies and create jobs,” he said.

Following the SONA, Minister Macpherson is set to provide further details on the department’s infrastructure plans during his reply to the SONA debate next week.

“As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, we remain fully committed to meaningfully contributing to President Ramaphosa’s vision of increasing South Africa’s economic growth to above 3%, which will undoubtedly lead to job creation. The Government of National Unity truly represents renewed hope for South Africa’s future, and by working together, we are building a better country,” the Ministry concluded.

Thursday’s SONA will be followed by a two-day parliamentary debate next week, during which various ministers will elaborate on their roles in realizing the President’s vision.