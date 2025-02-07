Left Menu

UK Government to Dismantle Grenfell Tower, Controversy Unfolds

The UK government announced plans to dismantle Grenfell Tower, the site of a devastating 2017 fire. Despite criticism from victims' families who wish to preserve it as a memorial, the government argues that removing the structure will aid healing. Structural instability and equity considerations influence the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has announced plans to dismantle the remains of Grenfell Tower. The move comes nearly eight years after a catastrophic fire claimed 72 lives.

While some families of victims have expressed a desire to preserve the structure, officials argue that its removal will help the community heal.

Government engineers have reported that the tower is significantly unstable. Plans to dismantle it, which will take about two years, come amid concerns about fairness and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

