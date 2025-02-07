UK Government to Dismantle Grenfell Tower, Controversy Unfolds

The UK government has announced plans to dismantle the remains of Grenfell Tower. The move comes nearly eight years after a catastrophic fire claimed 72 lives.

While some families of victims have expressed a desire to preserve the structure, officials argue that its removal will help the community heal.

Government engineers have reported that the tower is significantly unstable. Plans to dismantle it, which will take about two years, come amid concerns about fairness and safety.

