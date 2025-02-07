Left Menu

U.S. Economy's Job Numbers: A Revised Reality

The U.S. economy's job creation was adjusted down by 598,000 over the past year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This revision is lower than the previously expected cut of 818,000 jobs. Economists predicted a reduction of about 668,000 after employment data updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:16 IST
U.S. Economy's Job Numbers: A Revised Reality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reveal that the U.S. economy created 598,000 fewer jobs over the past year than previously reported. This update comes as part of a final benchmark revision announced on Friday.

Earlier in August, the BLS had estimated that the job numbers would see a decrease of 818,000. However, the final revision shows a less severe reduction, surprising many economists who anticipated a cut closer to 668,000 jobs based on updated employment data from the first quarter.

These job numbers, which are not seasonally adjusted, reflect updates following the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. The adjustments highlight ongoing challenges in accurately capturing employment trends in the post-pandemic recovery period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Supercharged AI? Scientists make LLMs 'twice as fast' on CPUs

Research reveals ‘deep’ AI governance gaps in Sub-Saharan African countries

Novel conceptual framework could reshape ethical AI adoption across industries

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025