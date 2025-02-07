U.S. Economy's Job Numbers: A Revised Reality

The latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reveal that the U.S. economy created 598,000 fewer jobs over the past year than previously reported. This update comes as part of a final benchmark revision announced on Friday.

Earlier in August, the BLS had estimated that the job numbers would see a decrease of 818,000. However, the final revision shows a less severe reduction, surprising many economists who anticipated a cut closer to 668,000 jobs based on updated employment data from the first quarter.

These job numbers, which are not seasonally adjusted, reflect updates following the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. The adjustments highlight ongoing challenges in accurately capturing employment trends in the post-pandemic recovery period.

