Diplomacy Over Conflict: France's Stance on East Congo

France has firmly stated that diplomacy should lead efforts to resolve the conflict in East Congo, according to a foreign ministry spokesman on Friday.

"The solution must first be a diplomatic solution. One must return to the negotiation table and resume dialogue within the framework of regional mediation processes," the spokesman affirmed.

Amid increasing tensions, the United States has issued a warning of potential sanctions targeting Rwandan and Congolese officials, as a summit aimed at addressing the heightened conflict is set to take place, according to a diplomatic note reviewed by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)