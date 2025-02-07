Left Menu

Diplomacy Over Conflict: France's Stance on East Congo

France emphasizes diplomacy as the primary solution to the ongoing conflict in East Congo. Advocating for a return to negotiations, France highlights the importance of regional mediation. Meanwhile, the U.S. has hinted at potential sanctions against officials from Rwanda and Congo amid the simmering tensions.

  • France

France has firmly stated that diplomacy should lead efforts to resolve the conflict in East Congo, according to a foreign ministry spokesman on Friday.

"The solution must first be a diplomatic solution. One must return to the negotiation table and resume dialogue within the framework of regional mediation processes," the spokesman affirmed.

Amid increasing tensions, the United States has issued a warning of potential sanctions targeting Rwandan and Congolese officials, as a summit aimed at addressing the heightened conflict is set to take place, according to a diplomatic note reviewed by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

