Diplomacy Over Conflict: France's Stance on East Congo
France emphasizes diplomacy as the primary solution to the ongoing conflict in East Congo. Advocating for a return to negotiations, France highlights the importance of regional mediation. Meanwhile, the U.S. has hinted at potential sanctions against officials from Rwanda and Congo amid the simmering tensions.
France has firmly stated that diplomacy should lead efforts to resolve the conflict in East Congo, according to a foreign ministry spokesman on Friday.
"The solution must first be a diplomatic solution. One must return to the negotiation table and resume dialogue within the framework of regional mediation processes," the spokesman affirmed.
Amid increasing tensions, the United States has issued a warning of potential sanctions targeting Rwandan and Congolese officials, as a summit aimed at addressing the heightened conflict is set to take place, according to a diplomatic note reviewed by Reuters.
