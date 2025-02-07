German Court Orders X to Release Election Data

In a significant legal outcome, a German court has mandated Elon Musk's social media platform, X, to provide crucial data that can help track the spread of misinformation impacting elections. The ruling came after two civil rights organizations pressed for urgent access to this information.

The urgency of this decision relates to Germany's upcoming national election on February 23. The Berlin district court emphasized that any delay in accessing the data would jeopardize research efforts to study misinformation and disinformation trends in the lead-up to the election.

The court has instructed X to cover the legal costs and deliver the requested data, marking a notable victory for research freedoms and democratic transparency. This ruling is seen as a significant step for holding organizations accountable in providing necessary data for public interest research.

(With inputs from agencies.)