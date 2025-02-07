Major Drug Syndicate Busted in Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a significant drug syndicate in Navi Mumbai, leading to the seizure of illegal substances worth Rs 200 crore and the arrest of four suspects, an official reported on Friday.

During the operation by NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit, authorities confiscated 11.54 kg of high-quality cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid strain hydroponic weed, and 5.5 kg of cannabis gummies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the NCB's efforts, expressing satisfaction over the crackdown, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free India.

The syndicate was reportedly operated by individuals abroad, with portions of the drugs sourced from the US. An investigation last month led to the confiscation of 200 grams of cocaine intended for Australia, helping trace the network back to Navi Mumbai. The NCB is now pursuing further inquiries to unearth backward and forward connections within the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)