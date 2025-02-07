Left Menu

Strained Ceasefire: The Fragility of Peace in Gaza

Hamas has accused Israel of violating their ceasefire agreement, delaying significant humanitarian assistance. Amid the fragile peace, U.S. President Trump proposed relocating Gaza's population. Meanwhile, tensions persist as aid falls short and a planned hostage exchange looms, testing the delicate diplomatic accord.

Updated: 07-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:32 IST
Hamas on Friday accused Israel of multiple violations of their ceasefire agreement, casting shadows over a crucial phase of hostage exchanges scheduled for the weekend. Allegations included delayed humanitarian aid meant to support those returning to bombed-out homes in Gaza.

U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to move Gaza's population to Egypt or Jordan sparked immediate rejection from Arab countries and Palestinian groups. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the idea, despite widespread opposition.

Despite the truce, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensifies, with severe shortages of shelters and essential supplies. Accusations and distrust remain high between both sides, testing the fragile peace secured with Egyptian and Qatari mediation and U.S. backing.

