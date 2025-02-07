Rajya Sabha Considers Crucial Reforms for Child Protection Law

In the Rajya Sabha's latest session, a private member's bill was introduced to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. The proposed reforms aim to enhance 'victim-centric' measures to fortify the legislation and ensure more effective enforcement.

Spearheaded by NCP-SCP's Fauzia Khan, the amendment bill seeks severe penalties for child sexual offenders. Citing the NCRB's data, she highlighted a spike in POCSO cases, emphasizing the necessity for clearer reporting procedures and timely victim compensation.

The bill also calls for the appointment of a working group to explore broader issues including child pornography and online sexual abuse. The Rajya Sabha will continue discussions for potential passage at a future date, seeking to fortify the POCSO Act's impact.

