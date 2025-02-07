Rajya Sabha Considers Crucial Reforms for Child Protection Law
The Rajya Sabha is considering amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, aimed at introducing 'victim-centric' reforms. The proposed Bill seeks to address legislative ambiguities, improve compensation procedures, and mandate training for stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of child protection laws.
In the Rajya Sabha's latest session, a private member's bill was introduced to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. The proposed reforms aim to enhance 'victim-centric' measures to fortify the legislation and ensure more effective enforcement.
Spearheaded by NCP-SCP's Fauzia Khan, the amendment bill seeks severe penalties for child sexual offenders. Citing the NCRB's data, she highlighted a spike in POCSO cases, emphasizing the necessity for clearer reporting procedures and timely victim compensation.
The bill also calls for the appointment of a working group to explore broader issues including child pornography and online sexual abuse. The Rajya Sabha will continue discussions for potential passage at a future date, seeking to fortify the POCSO Act's impact.
