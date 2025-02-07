Stalin Urges Action to Protect Fishermen's Livelihood
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the Centre to address the ongoing issues faced by Indian fishermen due to arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy. Despite previous appeals for diplomatic intervention, the situation remains unresolved, prompting protests from Tamil Nadu MPs in Parliament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has once again urged the Centre to take decisive action to safeguard the livelihood of Indian fishermen, who are repeatedly targeted by the Sri Lankan Navy.
In a post on 'X', Stalin highlighted the Union government's 'indifference' despite several appeals for a diplomatic solution.
Today saw Tamil Nadu's DMK MPs and allied party representatives staging a protest in the Parliament premises, demanding the release of 97 fishermen and the return of 216 seized boats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Highway Blockade in Mizoram: Truckers Protest Against Poor Road Conditions
Controversial Detention: Amritpal Singh Fights for Parliamentary Rights
Protests Erupt in Gilgit Against Pension Cuts
Slovak Prime Minister Warns of Escalating Protests
Ashoka University Students Protest Tightened Security Measures