Stalin Urges Action to Protect Fishermen's Livelihood

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has once again urged the Centre to take decisive action to safeguard the livelihood of Indian fishermen, who are repeatedly targeted by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a post on 'X', Stalin highlighted the Union government's 'indifference' despite several appeals for a diplomatic solution.

Today saw Tamil Nadu's DMK MPs and allied party representatives staging a protest in the Parliament premises, demanding the release of 97 fishermen and the return of 216 seized boats.

