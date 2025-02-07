Ceasefire Tensions Mount Amid Hostage Exchange Delays

Tensions between Hamas and Israel escalated as accusations of ceasefire violations emerged, with Hamas alleging Israel's failure to honor the terms of the agreement by withholding critical aid supplies. This has further delayed the announcement of Israeli hostages set to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

The disagreement compounds the fragile ceasefire that began on January 19, with U.S. President Donald Trump proposing a controversial plan to relocate Gaza's population to neighboring countries. The proposal was met with widespread rejection from Arab countries and Gazans, who insist on rebuilding their homeland themselves.

Despite these disputes and the looming distrust from over a year of conflict, the ceasefire has remained intact. Efforts continue to manage the humanitarian situation as Gaza awaits reconstruction amid ongoing negotiations for further hostages' release.

(With inputs from agencies.)