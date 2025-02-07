Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls to Establish BioE3 Cells to Drive India's Biotechnology Revolution Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

In a significant move to propel India’s biotechnology sector, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has called on state governments to establish BioE3 Cells as part of India’s broader BioE3 Policy initiative. The announcement was made during the Centre-State Partnership Conclave on the BioE3 Policy, held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. This strategic initiative aims to align with the "Bio-Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047," emphasizing the critical role of Centre-State collaboration in advancing India’s bioeconomy.

Dr. Singh, who serves as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and holds several other key portfolios, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for the swift approval of the BioE3 Policy within the government’s first 100-day agenda. He underscored the importance of leveraging each state’s unique strengths, such as marine resources, the rich biodiversity of the Himalayan region, and other region-specific bio-resources to usher in a new biotech revolution.

BioE3 Cells: Catalysts for Regional and National Biotech Growth

Dr. Singh urged states to establish ‘BioE3 Cells’ in collaboration with the Centre through the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). These cells will act as interconnected knowledge hubs, linking state and national stakeholders to facilitate effective policy implementation. Positioned as central platforms for knowledge exchange, policy coordination, and technology adoption, BioE3 Cells will ensure that biomanufacturing initiatives are tailored to each state’s specific priorities while contributing to national objectives.

To mark this initiative, Dr. Singh released a booklet on the “Establishment of BioE3 Cells for Biomanufacturing Implementation,” which outlines strategies to foster Centre-State partnerships and drive biotech innovations. He emphasized that a nationwide network of BioE3 Cells would integrate emerging technologies, innovative research, and sustainable biomanufacturing practices, ensuring a cohesive and efficient approach to biotechnology development across India.

Strengthening the Biotechnology Ecosystem

Reiterating Prime Minister Modi's "Whole of Government" approach, Dr. Singh called for breaking down silos between industry, academia, and entrepreneurship to foster collaborative growth. He cited successful examples of public-private partnerships like IN-SPACe and BIRAC, highlighting their role in catalyzing private sector involvement in biotechnology.

Dr. Singh also spotlighted significant advancements in India's biotech sector, including:

The development of the indigenous DNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Department of Biotechnology.

The creation of the antibiotic ‘Nafithromycin.’

Successful gene therapy trials conducted at CMC Vellore.

He stressed that India remains open to further private sector collaborations, aiming to replicate the successes achieved in the space and nuclear energy sectors. The recent budget allocation for Bio Foundries and Biomanufacturing reflects a shift towards prioritizing science and technology under PM Modi’s leadership, moving beyond conventional populist agendas.

Examples of Successful Centre-State Collaborations

Dr. Singh highlighted several examples demonstrating effective Centre-State collaborations:

The Department of Administrative Reforms’ initiative to pair states with similar challenges for mutual problem-solving.

Central funding for cleaning iconic water bodies like Loktak Lake in Manipur and Dal Lake in Jammu & Kashmir.

The establishment of Fecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTP) during the Kumbh Mela, illustrating how science and biotechnology can address everyday challenges and promote sustainable development.

Conclave Deliberations and Future Roadmap

The conclave saw active participation from key figures in the biotechnology sector. Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, addressed opportunities in the biotech sector aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat. Dr. Alka Sharma, Senior Advisor at DBT, summarized the day's deliberations with state representatives.

Prominent industry leaders, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder of Biocon, who joined virtually, and Mr. R. Subramani, founder of Fermbox Bio, Bangalore, contributed valuable insights. Dr. Jitendra Kumar, MD of BIRAC, elaborated on efforts to build strong industry linkages, paving the way for the establishment of BioE3 Cells.

The conclave provided an essential platform for senior state representatives to discuss biotechnology initiatives, ensuring alignment with each state’s unique strengths and resources while adhering to the overarching goals of the BioE3 Policy. This collaborative approach aims to drive India’s biotechnology revolution, positioning the country as a global leader in sustainable biomanufacturing and innovative biotech solutions by 2047.