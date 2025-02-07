Bihar Police Thwart Smartphone Smuggling Operation
Police in Bihar arrested four individuals connected to a theft operation involving smartphones and electronics worth Rs 3 crore. The suspects planned to smuggle the goods into Nepal. They were apprehended during a routine vehicle check. A case has been registered and their vehicle impounded.
The Bihar police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated smuggling ring by arresting four key suspects. The individuals were caught while attempting to transport stolen electronic goods worth approximately Rs 3 crore into Nepal.
During what appeared to be a routine vehicle inspection at a toll plaza in Rohtas district, law enforcement officials apprehended the suspects, uncovering a significant haul of smartphones and other devices concealed within their vehicle.
Superintendent of Police, Raushan Kumar, revealed that the suspects admitted to masterminding the theft from a warehouse in Andhra Pradesh. Three of the accused hail from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, while the fourth is from Araria district in Bihar. Authorities have registered a case against them and seized their Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
