Bihar Police Thwart Smartphone Smuggling Operation

Police in Bihar arrested four individuals connected to a theft operation involving smartphones and electronics worth Rs 3 crore. The suspects planned to smuggle the goods into Nepal. They were apprehended during a routine vehicle check. A case has been registered and their vehicle impounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:14 IST
The Bihar police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated smuggling ring by arresting four key suspects. The individuals were caught while attempting to transport stolen electronic goods worth approximately Rs 3 crore into Nepal.

During what appeared to be a routine vehicle inspection at a toll plaza in Rohtas district, law enforcement officials apprehended the suspects, uncovering a significant haul of smartphones and other devices concealed within their vehicle.

Superintendent of Police, Raushan Kumar, revealed that the suspects admitted to masterminding the theft from a warehouse in Andhra Pradesh. Three of the accused hail from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, while the fourth is from Araria district in Bihar. Authorities have registered a case against them and seized their Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle.

