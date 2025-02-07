Voter Discrepancies Stir Controversy in Maharashtra Elections

Amidst growing concerns over voter irregularities in Maharashtra's recent elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of significant discrepancies, suggesting that the number of registered voters outstrips the state's adult population.

Gandhi highlighted that substantial voter additions occurred between two elections—39 lakh new voters in five months—a statistic that raises questions about the integrity of the electoral process. He underscored that many voters, primarily from minority communities, had been deleted or transferred.

In response, the opposition is demanding access to the full voters' list, warning of judicial action if transparency isn't achieved. The Election Commission has assured a factual response, while the opposition continues to press for clarification on the alleged discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)