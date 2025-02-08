Head of Russian region named to transport ministry after space agency shakeup

Andrei Niktin was appointed Russia's deputy transport minister on Friday, replacing Dmitry Bakanov, who was moved on Thursday to lead the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Bakanov replaced Yuri Borisov, who had held the top space job for less than three years, a tenure marked the failure of Russia's first mission to the moon in 47 years.

Niktin, whose appointment was ordered by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, was previously governor of Russia's Novgorod region.

