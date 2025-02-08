Indian National Arrested Amidst Surging U.S. Immigration Crackdown

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has apprehended four individuals, including Jaspal Singh, an Indian national, in Tukwila, Washington. Singh faces charges of 'assault with sexual motivation'.

The arrests form part of an intensified drive by the Trump administration to tackle undocumented immigration. Under this initiative, more than 8,000 people have been apprehended since President Trump's inauguration, with aims to deport millions more.

ICE officials have emphasized the importance of protecting communities and preventing further victimization. Meanwhile, the administration continues to delegate greater authority to federal and state partners in support of their stringent immigration agenda.

