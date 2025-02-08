Left Menu

Federal Unions Clash with Elon Musk's Bureaucratic Overhaul

A federal judge has declined to block Elon Musk's department from accessing the U.S. Department of Labor's systems, posing challenges for government unions. The AFL-CIO is contesting Musk’s potential to access sensitive information, arguing his actions could harm federal employees and government agency integrity.

In a significant legal confrontation, a federal judge has decided against stopping Elon Musk's department from accessing the systems of the U.S. Department of Labor. This move represents an initial setback for government employee unions battling Musk's plan to reduce federal bureaucracy.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington, D.C., comes as part of a larger lawsuit filed by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) against the Labor Department. The union contends that Musk could potentially access sensitive information regarding investigations into his companies and rivals, though the judge expressed concerns about the actions of the defendants.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler acknowledged the decision as a "setback, but not a defeat." Meanwhile, President Trump has tasked Musk—CEO of Tesla and SpaceX—with leading the Department of Government Efficiency to address government fraud and waste, raising further alarm among lawmakers and advocates about his expansive authority.

