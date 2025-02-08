NTPC Bongaigaon Powers Infrastructure Upgrade at Kokrajhar Jail

NTPC Bongaigaon has taken a significant step in community support by entering into a collaboration with local authorities aimed at enhancing the Kokrajhar district jail infrastructure, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

This initiative, part of NTPC Bongaigaon's Corporate Social Responsibility program, involves the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with the district administration and Public Works Department to construct a modern kitchen and a multi-purpose hall within the jail premises.

The improvement project, funded with over Rs 32.82 lakh, is poised to support inmate rehabilitation through improved facilities, vocational training, and skill development programs, with a targeted completion timeline of 16 months.

