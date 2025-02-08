NTPC Bongaigaon Powers Infrastructure Upgrade at Kokrajhar Jail
NTPC Bongaigaon has signed a MoA to enhance infrastructure at Kokrajhar district jail, committing over Rs 32.82 lakh under its CSR initiative. Key developments include a modern kitchen for hygienic cooking and a multi-purpose hall for inmate rehabilitation, with project completion expected in 16 months.
- Country:
- India
NTPC Bongaigaon has taken a significant step in community support by entering into a collaboration with local authorities aimed at enhancing the Kokrajhar district jail infrastructure, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
This initiative, part of NTPC Bongaigaon's Corporate Social Responsibility program, involves the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with the district administration and Public Works Department to construct a modern kitchen and a multi-purpose hall within the jail premises.
The improvement project, funded with over Rs 32.82 lakh, is poised to support inmate rehabilitation through improved facilities, vocational training, and skill development programs, with a targeted completion timeline of 16 months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Erupts Over R G Kar Hospital Case: Capital Punishment or Rehabilitation?
Technology Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh: High-Tech Kitchen Feeds Over 1 Lakh Devotees Daily
From Kitchen Accidents to Golf Legends: Scottie Scheffler's Return
Unlocking Wealth with Bajaj Finserv's Moat Strategy
Kerala FM announces Rs 750 crore project in Budget 2025-26 for rehabilitation of Wayanad disaster victims.