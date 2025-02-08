Left Menu

NTPC Bongaigaon Powers Infrastructure Upgrade at Kokrajhar Jail

NTPC Bongaigaon has signed a MoA to enhance infrastructure at Kokrajhar district jail, committing over Rs 32.82 lakh under its CSR initiative. Key developments include a modern kitchen for hygienic cooking and a multi-purpose hall for inmate rehabilitation, with project completion expected in 16 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 10:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Bongaigaon has taken a significant step in community support by entering into a collaboration with local authorities aimed at enhancing the Kokrajhar district jail infrastructure, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

This initiative, part of NTPC Bongaigaon's Corporate Social Responsibility program, involves the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with the district administration and Public Works Department to construct a modern kitchen and a multi-purpose hall within the jail premises.

The improvement project, funded with over Rs 32.82 lakh, is poised to support inmate rehabilitation through improved facilities, vocational training, and skill development programs, with a targeted completion timeline of 16 months.

